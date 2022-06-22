RLP's Jodhpur rally against Agnipath scheme to be trailer for Centre: Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday said their rally in Rajasathan’s Jodhpur on June 27 against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme will be a ''trailer'' for the Union government, which will have to bow down to people's wish.

The Centre had last week introduced the scheme that aims at the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the armed forces for a four-year on contractual basis, triggering a protest across the country. Beniwal said he will also meet people in Pali and Nagaur on June 23 ahead of the Jodhpur rally.

''A massive rally will be organised in Jodhpur on June 27. It will be a trailer for the Centre. If needed, we will move to Jaipur and New Delhi. It will be a democratic protest. I appeal the youth to have patience and do not create a situation like Bihar,'' Beniwal told reporters.

Beniwal said the Centre will have to bow down like it had to following the farmers' agitation against the now-withdrawn farm laws. Beniwal, who had supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had broken the ties after differences over the farm laws, against which farmers had held a year-long stir at the Delhi borders.

The Nagaur MP said he will continue to meet people before the Jodhpur rally.

