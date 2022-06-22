Left Menu

World Bank approves $2.3 billion plan for Eastern and Southern Africa to tackle food insecurity

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:19 IST
World Bank approves $2.3 billion plan for Eastern and Southern Africa to tackle food insecurity
  • Country:
  • Kenya

World Bank has approved a $2.3 billion programme for Eastern and Southern African countries to help them tackle food insecurity, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said an estimated 66.4 million people in the region were forecast to experience food stress or a food crisis, emergency, or famine by July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022