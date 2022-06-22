World Bank approves $2.3 billion plan for Eastern and Southern Africa to tackle food insecurity
World Bank has approved a $2.3 billion programme for Eastern and Southern African countries to help them tackle food insecurity, the bank said in a statement.
The bank said an estimated 66.4 million people in the region were forecast to experience food stress or a food crisis, emergency, or famine by July.
