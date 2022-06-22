Left Menu

Telangana to transfer money under 'Rythu Bandhu' to ryots accounts from June 28

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:01 IST
Telangana to transfer money under 'Rythu Bandhu' to ryots accounts from June 28
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Wednesday said money under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme would be transferred to the farmers' bank accounts from June 28 for the Kharif season.

''Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to deposit Rythu Bandhu benefit for the ensuing 'Vanakalam' (rainy season) crop investment in farmers bank accounts from June 28,'' an official release said.

The government would deposit the 'Rythu Bandhu' funds in farmers' accounts in a phased manner, it said.

The State government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Meanwhile, State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for the implementation of the scheme, a release said.

According to the release, 60.84 lakh farmers have benefited during the last Kharif season under the scheme with an amount of Rs 7,360.41 crores being spent.

As many as 63 lakh farmers have got the 'Rythu Bandhu' benefit during the last summer season crop with an amount of Rs 7,412.53 crore being spent, it said.

The release added that Rs 50,447.33 crore has been spent so far in eight phases since the introduction of the scheme (in 2018-19), the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022