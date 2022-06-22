Left Menu

Czech government earmarks $2.8 billion to help ease energy price shock

The Czech government will earmark 66 billion crowns ($2.82 billion) to help households and companies hit by soaring energy prices, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

The Czech government will earmark 66 billion crowns ($2.82 billion) to help households and companies hit by soaring energy prices, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday. Measures aimed at taming the price shock in the next winter heating season will include the state covering some "green energy" fees and giving subsidies to households, including a planned discount electricity rate subsidised by the state.

Around two-thirds of the assistance will go to households, Sikela said. ($1 = 23.3730 Czech crowns)

