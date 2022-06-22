Fire breaks out in Chandigarh furniture market

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in the furniture market located in Sector-56 in the border area of Mohali and Chandigarh. The incident took place at 4 pm and several shops were hit by the blaze.

Police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately. Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately to douse the fire

The cause behind the fire is still unknown. (ANI)

