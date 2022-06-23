Left Menu

Germany to enter Phase 2 of emergency gas plan, source says

Germany will enter Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday but a clause that would allow utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers will not be triggered yet, sources familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:47 IST
Germany to enter Phase 2 of emergency gas plan, source says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will enter Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan on Thursday but a clause that would allow utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers will not be triggered yet, sources familiar with the matter said. The measure would be the latest escalation in a clash between Europe and Moscow that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and the difficulty of finding alternatives for several years.

The Phase 2 "alarm stage", planned for when the government sees a high risk of long-term supply shortages of gas, theoretically enables utilities to pass on high prices to industry and households and thereby help to lower demand. One source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the alarm source would be triggered and two sources said the clause allowing utilities to pass on costs would not be.

The Economy Ministry declined to make a statement before a planned news conference at 0800 GMT. Facing dwindling gas flows from main supplier Russia, Europe's top economy has since the end of March be at Phase 1 of its emergency plan, which includes stricter monitoring of daily flows and a focus on filling gas storage facilities.

A move to Phase 2 has been the subject of speculation since Russian supplier Gazprom cut flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of capacity last week, blaming equipment that cannot be sent because of sanctions. In the second stage, the market is still able to absorb missing volume without the need for state intervention that would kick in in the final emergency stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022