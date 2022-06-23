Taxpayers urged to file returns for 2022 tax filing season

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns for the 2022 tax filing season which will open from 1 July to 24 October 2022.

Speaking during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that taxpayers are encouraged to use eFiling (www.sarsefiling.co.za) or the South African Revenue Service (SARS) MobiApp.

This year, SARS will continue with the auto-assessment of individual taxpayers, which is a pre-populated income tax return to help simplify the submission process. In 2021 more than three million taxpayers were auto-assessed.

"The timely and accurate submission of tax returns not only ensures taxpayers remain compliant, but it also helps government to deliver services to South Africans who need them most," Gungubele said.

Economic Governance Winter School

The National School of Government (NSG) will host its third Economic Governance Winter School Programme for Political Executives in Johannesburg from 27 June to 1 July 2022.

The programme will be attended by Ministers from Côte d'Ivoire; South Sudan and South Africa; and Directors-General from Lesotho, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Ghana.

South African mayors, as well as members of mayoral committees and executive councils, will also attend.

The political executives from different countries are expected to share ideas and lessons from different scenarios that they experience in their day-to-day work.

The NSG designed the annual programme for members of the executive in 2020, as part of its support to government's commitment to build a capable state.

"It seeks to, among other things, equip executives within the three spheres of government with enhanced leadership and oversight capabilities to be able to re-examine governance challenges that constrain inclusivity and sustainable economic growth," Cabinet said.

Nelson Mandela International Day

This year's Nelson Mandela International Day which will be on Monday, 18 July 2022, will be celebrated under the global theme: "Do what you can, with what you have, wherever you are".

It is a clarion call for people to support and participate in the campaign by contributing sustainable interventions with a lasting impact.

"One such sustainable intervention is the annual Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue and Ethical Leadership Programme focusing on topical issues concerning young people in South Africa and across the globe," Cabinet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)