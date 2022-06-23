Left Menu

EU watchdog backs Valneva's COVID shot as contract talks go on

A Valneva spokesperson said on Wednesday the company's proposal for a tweaked contract continues to be discussed by the Commission and member states. A final decision on the vaccine's approval is expected shortly by EU authorities.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday while the French company's contract with the European Commission hangs in the balance.

Valneva has been trying to salvage the deal with the European Commission after its vaccine programme was hit by delays in its marketing application due to requests from the EMA for more information. The original Commission deal was for up to 60 million doses. But due to application delays and countries in Europe already grappling with excess COVID vaccine supply, the Commission has signalled that it wants the agreement amended for a much smaller number of doses, Valneva said earlier this month.

But according to Valneva CEO Thomas Lingelbach, if those low supply volumes are confirmed, that would not be enough to sustain the company's vaccine program. A Valneva spokesperson said on Wednesday the company's proposal for a tweaked contract continues to be discussed by the Commission and member states.

A final decision on the vaccine's approval is expected shortly by EU authorities.

