Canada to provide C$250 mln to U.N. to address global food crisis, says Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:43 IST
Canada will provide C$250 million ($193 million) to the United Nations to address a food crisis exacerbated by supply chain constraints and high inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We provided half a billion dollars at the beginning of the year (to the United Nations' World Food Program), and this is an additional C$250 million to address this serious crisis," Trudeau told reporters at the Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has affected the global economy by driving up gasoline, oil and food prices. ($1 = 1.2979 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

