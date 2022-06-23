Canada to provide C$250 mln to U.N. to address global food crisis, says Trudeau
Canada will provide C$250 million ($193 million) to the United Nations to address a food crisis exacerbated by supply chain constraints and high inflation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
"We provided half a billion dollars at the beginning of the year (to the United Nations' World Food Program), and this is an additional C$250 million to address this serious crisis," Trudeau told reporters at the Commonwealth summit in Kigali, Rwanda.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has affected the global economy by driving up gasoline, oil and food prices. ($1 = 1.2979 Canadian dollars)
