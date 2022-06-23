Left Menu

MP: At least 5 killed, 47 injured after bus falls into gorge near Indore-Khandwa road

At least five people were killed and 47 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge on the Indore-Khandwa road on Thursday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 23:44 IST
MP: At least 5 killed, 47 injured after bus falls into gorge near Indore-Khandwa road
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were killed and 47 others were injured after a passenger bus fell into a gorge on the Indore-Khandwa road on Thursday. Soon after the information was received about the incident, the police reached spot and injured people were rushed to the hospital.

At least five passengers died. Out of five, three are female, while 47 were injured in the accident, the police said. Speaking to a media person, Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh informed that the incident took place when the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the gorge.

"As many as 47 passengers were travelling in the bus. Locals told me that the bus was speeding and while overtaking, the bus lost its balance and fell into the gorge. Till now, five bodies have been brought to the hospital," Singh said. The bus owner was identified as Gulab Sonkar and the directions have been given to Simrol police to register FIR against the bus owner, he said.

However, the bus driver's condition is critical and he is being treated at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, he added. Meanwhile, Singh also informed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took stock of the situation and announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Minister of Tourism of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur and Minister of Water Resources Tulsi Silawat were also rushed to the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022