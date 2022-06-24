Indian Army, police rescue tribal people stuck in Pirpanjal mountain range in J-K's Rajouri
Indian Army and Police rescued several tribal people who got stuck in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range in Rajouri due to snowfall, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.
Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had been blocked due to shooting stones/landslides at several places. The Mughal road was also blocked due to a landslide at Poshana and SSG road was blocked at Chini Nalla due to a landslide, added the traffic police.
According to the traffic update at 6.15 am, Jammu Srinagar NHW is still closed. While Srinagar -Sonamarg-Gumri road is closed for repair/maintenance, Mughal road is open for vehicular movement.
