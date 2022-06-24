Left Menu

Indian Army, police rescue tribal people stuck in Pirpanjal mountain range in J-K's Rajouri

Indian Army and Police rescued several tribal people who got stuck in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range in Rajouri due to snowfall, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 10:40 IST
Indian Army, police rescue tribal people stuck in Pirpanjal mountain range in J-K's Rajouri
Visual of the road (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army and Police rescued several tribal people who got stuck in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range in Rajouri due to snowfall, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway had been blocked due to shooting stones/landslides at several places. The Mughal road was also blocked due to a landslide at Poshana and SSG road was blocked at Chini Nalla due to a landslide, added the traffic police.

According to the traffic update at 6.15 am, Jammu Srinagar NHW is still closed. While Srinagar -Sonamarg-Gumri road is closed for repair/maintenance, Mughal road is open for vehicular movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022