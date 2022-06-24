South African power cuts could intensify due to labour protests, Eskom says
"These protests included incidents of intimidation of working employees and blockading of roads leading to power stations and other facilities, inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity," Eskom said in a statement. "Should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of ...
- Country:
- South Africa
South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Friday that power cuts could intensify, after labor protests at nine of its facilities linked to deadlocked wage talks. "These protests included incidents of intimidation of working employees and blockading of roads leading to power stations and other facilities, inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity," Eskom said in a statement.
"Should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of ... load-shedding at higher stages," Eskom said, using a term for electricity outages. The power system is already under considerable pressure, with "Stage 2" rotational cuts underway requiring up to 2,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid.
Eskom said it had been making extensive use of emergency generation reserves, which were depleting faster than could be replenished. On Tuesday, salary negotiations with trade unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa broke down after multiple rounds of talks.
Economic growth in Africa's most industrialized nation has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's electricity outages.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- South African
- Eskom
- Africa
ALSO READ
Rugby-Wallabies to play South Africa at refurbished Sydney stadium
Hard to accept: Injured KL Rahul reacts after being ruled out T20I series against South Africa
Rugby-Wallabies to play South Africa at refurbished Sydney stadium
South Africa win toss, opt to field against India in first T20I 1st T20I: South Africa win toss against India, opt to field
Kishan's 76 powers India to 211/4 against South Africa in first T20