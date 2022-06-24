Left Menu

Farmers protest Centre's Agnipath scheme in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers protested the Centre’s Agnipath scheme here on Friday, taking out a protest march to the district collector's office.

Members of the United Kisan Morcha and the organisations supporting it submitted a memorandum to officials there, according to a statement.

The Centre had introduced the scheme last week, triggering protests across the country. The initiative aims at recruiting the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and Air Force on a four-year contract.

The United Kisan Morcha had announced demonstrations in all districts of the state against the scheme, the statement said.

The ruling Congress in the state has also announced protests in Rajasthan on June 27 against the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

