Twitter withholds columnist's account on govt's request

Twitter has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a columnist who writes on Islamophobia and issues such as conflict and terrorism, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

''@cjwerleman's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,'' read a message on the columnist's Twitter handle.

An official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading ''anti-India propaganda''.

Werleman said his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the ''far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi''.

The Kalinga Rights Forum, which describes itself as a legal activism group for national interest, claimed that the Centre had acted on its complaints against Werleman's ''anti-India propaganda''.

