Mexico president urges central banks to think differently after rate hike

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Central banks should think differently about how to tackle inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, a day after the Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by a record 75 basis points.

Lopez Obrador also reiterated that he respects the autonomy of the Mexican central bank.

