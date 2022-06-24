Mexico president urges central banks to think differently after rate hike
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Central banks should think differently about how to tackle inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, a day after the Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by a record 75 basis points.
Lopez Obrador also reiterated that he respects the autonomy of the Mexican central bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Mexican
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Advertisement