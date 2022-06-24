Left Menu

Extend liquor bottle buy-back scheme throughout TN: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:59 IST
Extend liquor bottle buy-back scheme throughout TN: HC
  • Country:
  • India

A special bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) to come out with a liquor bottle buy-back scheme to be enforced throughout the state.

TASMAC is the sole government agency empowered to sell liquor in Tamil Nadu.

The bench of Justice S N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction when the batch of PIL and others initiated by the court raising environmental issues, which affected the forest animals in the hills, came up for further hearing today.

Earlier, TASMAC MD, to a specific question from the bench, replied that the Corporation was facing various problems in places like the Nilgiris and other hilly areas, where the scheme has been introduced recently, following a direction from the bench. What is the difficulty, the bench asked and said littering bottles in hill areas, which injured the wild animals, was a real menace and directed TASMAC to come out with a comprehensive bottle buyback scheme for entire Tamil Nadu by July 15 and work out the modalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022