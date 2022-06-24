British officials say case of foot and mouth disease suspected in Norfolk
A suspected case of foot and mouth disease is being investigated in Norfolk, British officials said on Friday.
Movement restrictions and a 10 kilometre temporary control zone for animals have been implemented on the farm, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
