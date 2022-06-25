Left Menu

Bengaluru: Bodies of four newborns, three embryos found bottled in drain in Belagavi

Bodies of four newborns and three embryos were found bottled in Mudalagi town drainage in Belagavi in Bengaluru on Saturday.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bodies of four newborns and three embryos were found bottled in Mudalagi town drainage in Belagavi in Bengaluru on Saturday. The bodies of the newborns and embryos were found in a canister. Five-month-old embryos were found to have fetal sex detection and murdered, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Mahesh Koni.

He added, "a team of officials will be formed which will investigate the case. The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing." A case has been registered at Mudalagi police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

