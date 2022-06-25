Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out in the Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday, the police said. #Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details awaited. On June 15, one out of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter had been involved in the killing of Vijay Kumar (bank manager) from the Kulgam district, informed the police.

The banker, Vijay Kumar, was a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and was working in Kulgam. The banker was shot dead by terrorists in daylight. On June 20, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that seven terrorists including three Pakistanis were killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley.

Speaking to ANI, the IGP said, "An encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday. Two LeT terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today. A local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down along with him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)