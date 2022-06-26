Left Menu

TDP condemns attacks on specially-abled employee in Andhra's Srikakulam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) executive secretary G Koteswara Rao on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on a specially-abled employee in Srikakulam district and blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led government for it.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 23:33 IST
TDP condemns attacks on specially-abled employee in Andhra's Srikakulam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) executive secretary G Koteswara Rao on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on a specially-abled employee in Srikakulam district and blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led government for it. Rao decried the attack on digital assistant Vasudeva Rao at the village secretariat in Nandigam Mandal.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the disabled staff was attacked just for releasing pensions for the eligible beneficiaries. Targetting even specially-abled persons had only exposed the frustration and arrogance of the ruling YSRCP leaders, Rao said.

He further asked why the Government had not taken any action so far against the YCP leader who attacked the disabled employee? The YCP leader made this attack while in an inebriated condition. Instead of helping the specially-abled persons, the ruling party leaders were harassing them.

The TDP leader demanded the filing of a case immediately against YCP leader Gunnaiah to ensure justice for the victimised employee. If the Government would not take necessary action, the specially-abled persons would launch a state-wide agitation to lay siege to the Tadepalli palace. he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022