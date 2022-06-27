PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

RWE warns UK tax on electricity generators would risk 15 bln pounds investment in renewables https://on.ft.com/3NnEwc9 Centrica pulls out of Bulb auction in blow to government https://on.ft.com/3tZZsyY

G7 aims to hurt Russia with price cap on oil exports https://on.ft.com/3xVZBVt Overview

German utility RWE AG's head has warned that a windfall tax on electricity generators in Britain would make it reconsider its decision to invest 15 billion pounds ($18.44 billion) in the country's renewable energy sector. British Gas-owner Centrica has pulled out of an auction for Bulb, the energy supplier which collapsed last year after a surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders meeting for a summit in the Bavarian Alps are seeking a deal to impose a "price cap" on Russian oil as the group works to curb Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine. ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

