Left Menu

Jharkhand Health Minister boycotts Centre's mega health camp in Khunti

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday boycotted the mega health camp organized in Khunti by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry as Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not invited to the programme.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-06-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 10:14 IST
Jharkhand Health Minister boycotts Centre's mega health camp in Khunti
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday boycotted the mega health camp organized in Khunti by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry as Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not invited to the programme. Gupta said that he boycotted the programme as the poster of the state's CM Hemant Soren was missing from the event.

While talking to ANI in Ranchi, Gupta said, "We went to the health camp in Khunti, it was a mega camp which was held by the Centre. There's a federal structure in the country but they didn't even put up a picture of the state's CM, it's politics, that's why I boycotted the programme." Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was the chief guest of the event.

Governor Ramesh Bais had also attended the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022