J-K: Three days ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Pak intruder shot dead by BSF

Three days ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. In a statement, BSF informed that at about 12.10 am alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the general area of BOP Baquarpur.

"Our domination party in night noticed a person coming from Pakistan side aggressively towards the fence with an intention to cross the fence. BSF party challenged him to stop but he paid no attention to it and continued his movement towards the fence" the statement reads. It further reads that left with no option, BSF troops fired three rounds on the intruder due to which he fell down immediately ahead of fencing.

Early morning BSF search party checked the area and found the dead body of a Pakistani intruder very close to the fence. Nothing recovered from him. The body is being handed over to Police for further disposal, it reads.

Meanwhile, Doda Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist on Monday. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Fareed Ahmed, a resident of Koti Doda.

The police have recovered one Chinese pistol, two Magazines, 14 live cartridges, and one mobile phone from his possession. As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a Police Party of PS Doda laid a Naka on the outskirts of Doda Town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition, said police.

"The accused was taken into custody and a special team started an investigation into the matter it has come to the fore that Fareed Ahmad received arms and ammunition from one suspect in March and he was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda. However, due to timely and swift action Doda Police foiled this nefarious plot," added police. A case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Doda and an investigation has been taken up.

Initial investigation revealed that Fareed is highly radicalized and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border and was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and the Doda region. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, informed police.

The Yatra will begin from June 30, which was earlier scheduled for June 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)