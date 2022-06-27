Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

A lion, translocated from the Kallakurichi mini-zoo, died at the rescue and rehabilitation center, Vandalur, here, due to senility and illness, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) said on Monday.

The lion, named Mani, said to be 32 years old, was housed in the AAZP since June 2000 after the animal fell ill. He died early this morning, the zoo director said.

