G7 says "determined" to reduce Russian revenue over Ukraine war

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Group of Seven rich democracies are determined to reduce the Kremlin's revenues, for example from gold exports, over its invasion of Ukraine and will continue to target sanctions evasion, according to a G7 communique.

The G7 will also expand targeted sanctions to further restrict Russia's access to key industrial inputs, services, and technologies, according to the document issued on the second day of the annual G7 summit, taking place this year in Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

