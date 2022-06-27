Left Menu

G7 leaders reaffirm climate change goals but stress need for energy security: statement

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:00 IST
G7 leaders reaffirm climate change goals but stress need for energy security: statement
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday agreed to work together to accelerate the fight against climate change while ensuring their energy security, a statement at a summit in Germany said.

The G7 also discussed ways of phasing down coal and scaling up clean and renewable energies in a way that is "socially just", the statement said.

G7 countries have scrambled to find ways to plug energy shortages and tackle soaring prices while sticking to their climate commitments, amid a standoff with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022