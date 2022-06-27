G7 leaders reaffirm climate change goals but stress need for energy security: statement

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Monday agreed to work together to accelerate the fight against climate change while ensuring their energy security, a statement at a summit in Germany said.

The G7 also discussed ways of phasing down coal and scaling up clean and renewable energies in a way that is "socially just", the statement said.

G7 countries have scrambled to find ways to plug energy shortages and tackle soaring prices while sticking to their climate commitments, amid a standoff with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

