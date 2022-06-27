BRIEF-U.S. Energy Information Administration Says It Is Still In Process Of System Restoration, And Will Not Publish New Data Today, June 27, 2022

June 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT IS STILL IN THE PROCESS OF SYSTEM RESTORATION, AND WILL NOT PUBLISH NEW DATA TODAY, JUNE 27, 2022 Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/3ONclUT]

