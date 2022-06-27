Left Menu

Govt procures 187.86 lakh tonnes of wheat so far at MSP costing Rs 37,852 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:01 IST
Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has purchased 187.86 lakh tonnes of wheat so far at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rs 37,852.88 crore.

Wheat procurement starts from April.

''Wheat procurement under the central pool in Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23 is going smoothly. Up to June 26, a quantity of 187.86 lakh tonnes of wheat has been procured, benefiting about 17.85 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs 37,852.88 crore,'' an official statement said on Monday.

The Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) runs from April to March, while the Kharif Marketing season (KMS) runs from October to September.

Wheat procurement target has been revised downward to 195 lakh tonnes for the current 2022-23 RMS from the earlier 444 lakh tonnes due to a fall in wheat output and increased exports.

''Paddy procurement under central pool is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22, in various procuring states/UTs,'' the statement said.

Till June 26, a quantity of 860.82 lakh tonnes of paddy (including kharif crop 755.60 LMT and Rabi crop 105.22 lakh tonnes) has been procured, benefiting 125.36 lakh farmers with MSP value of Rs 1,68,720.89 crore.

While wheat is being grown only in Rabi (winter-sown) season, paddy is cultivated in both kharif (summer-sown) and rabi season.

