EU says serious disruption to Russian gas flows 'likely'

But now is the time to step it up," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said after a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries. The European Commission will propose an EU plan to prepare for further gas shocks in July, as Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the bloc's 27 member states.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 22:39 IST
EU says serious disruption to Russian gas flows 'likely'
A "serious disruption" to the European Union's gas supplies from Russia is likely, the bloc's energy chief said on Monday as she urged countries to update contingency plans to cope with supply shocks and switch to other fuels wherever possible to conserve gas.

"Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine we have known that a very serious disruption is possible, and now it seems likely. We have done much important work to be prepared for this. But now is the time to step it up," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said after a meeting of energy ministers from EU countries.

The European Commission will propose an EU plan to prepare for further gas shocks in July, as Russia has already cut or reduced supplies to 12 of the bloc's 27 member states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

