UAE minister pledges commitment to oil production ceiling through end of pact

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 00:52 IST
The United Arab Emirates' oil production is near to maximum capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline, which is 3.168 million barrels per day, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told state news agency WAM on Monday.

"In light of recent media reports, I would like to clarify that the UAE is producing near to our maximum production capacity based on its current OPEC+ production baseline (3.168 mbopd) which UAE is committed by until the end of the agreement," he said.

