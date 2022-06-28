Left Menu

G7 commits $5 bln to tackling global food insecurity - U.S. official

The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit up to $5 billion to improve global food security, a senior U.S. official said, as the group responds to worries in developing nations about the threat of hunger triggered by war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 13:56 IST
G7 commits $5 bln to tackling global food insecurity - U.S. official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit up to $5 billion to improve global food security, a senior U.S. official said, as the group responds to worries in developing nations about the threat of hunger triggered by the war in Ukraine. On the final day of the G7 summit in Germany, the official said that the United States would provide over half of that sum, which would go to efforts to fight hunger in 47 countries and to fund regional organizations.

The G7 is attempting to rally emerging countries, many with close ties to Russia, to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and invited five major middle-and-low income democracies to the summit to win them over. Some developing nations, themselves former victims of western colonialism, see western complaints about Ukraine as self-serving and are more concerned about the impact of soaring food prices on their populations.

Some blame western sanctions, not Russia's invasion of one of the world's largest grain producers and blockade of its ports, for the shortages. "Putin's actions have been at the core and the thing from which you can draw a direct line to all of the vulnerability that we're seeing around the world in terms of food security," the official said.

"His actions have strangled food and agricultural production and have used food as a weapon of war through the destruction of agricultural storage, processing facilities ... and the effective blockade of the Black Sea ports," he added. About $2 billion of the committee would go to direct humanitarian interventions, with another $760 million going to "food assistance" to "enhance the resilience and productivity of food systems around the world."

Separately, the leaders agreed to take a more coordinated approach to challenge China's "market-distorting" practices in global trade. They also pledged to work to remove forced labor, including state-backed forced labour, from global supply chains.

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022