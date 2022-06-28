Left Menu

G7 pledges $4.5 bln to fight global hunger

Reuters | Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Updated: 28-06-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:43 IST
G7 pledges $4.5 bln to fight global hunger
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
G7 leaders pledged $4.5 billion on Tuesday to fight global hunger and agreed to step up their efforts to help Ukrainian farmers keep working and to address fertilizer shortages.

The communique agreed at the end of a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps also called on those with stockpiles to make food available and stressed a commitment to keep agricultural markets open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

