G7 pledges $4.5 bln to fight global hunger

G7 leaders pledged $4.5 billion on Tuesday to fight global hunger and agreed to step up their efforts to help Ukrainian farmers keep working and to address fertilizer shortages.

The communique agreed at the end of a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps also called on those with stockpiles to make food available and stressed a commitment to keep agricultural markets open.

