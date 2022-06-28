Left Menu

France's Macron: backs Russia oil price cap as some are making money out of Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit that he backed the idea of a cap on Russian oil prices, given how he felt that some were making money out of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up energy prices.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:59 IST
France's Macron: backs Russia oil price cap as some are making money out of Ukraine war
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit that he backed the idea of a cap on Russian oil prices, given how he felt that some were making money out of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up energy prices. "Some producers and speculators are making a lot of money with the current war," said Macron.

Macron added he was very favourable towards a Russian gas cap, which could be easier to implement compared to a Russian oil cap, and that an alliance of buyers needed to be widened for a Russian oil cap to work. The G7 is looking at price caps as a way to prevent Moscow profiting from its invasion of Ukraine, which has sharply raised energy prices, taking the sting out of Western efforts to reduce imports of Russian oil and gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022