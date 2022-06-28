Left Menu

South Africa's Eskom to repeat worst-ever 'Stage 6' power cuts

Representative image
  • South Africa

South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would implement the country's worst-ever power cuts lasting at least six hours a day after 10 generation units went offline overnight and as a strike disrupted its operations.

The so-called "Stage 6" power cuts have only been implemented once before in Africa's most industrialized nation, where economic growth has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's outages.

