South Africa's Eskom to repeat worst-ever 'Stage 6' power cuts
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:50 IST
South African state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that it would implement the country's worst-ever power cuts lasting at least six hours a day after 10 generation units went offline overnight and as a strike disrupted its operations.
The so-called "Stage 6" power cuts have only been implemented once before in Africa's most industrialized nation, where economic growth has been constrained for more than a decade by Eskom's outages.
