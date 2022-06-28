Left Menu

Nagpur: 2 persons booked for assaulting MSEDCL bill recovery team

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:03 IST
Nagpur: 2 persons booked for assaulting MSEDCL bill recovery team
Two persons were booked for allegedly attacking a bill collection team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Tuesday, a police official said.

MSEDCL senior technician Praveen Hanwate and technician Aarti Ade had gone to the house of one Shamsher Khan Pathan, who had an outstanding due of Rs 16,402, and snapped power supply, he said.

''Two persons, identified as Imran Khan Pathan and Junaid Khan Pathan arrived there and attacked Hanwate and Ade. They have been booked for stopping public servant from discharging duty, assault and criminal intimidation,'' the Kalamna police station official said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

