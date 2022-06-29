Left Menu

CNH Industrial sees no impact on FY revenue from Ukraine crisis - exec

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:47 IST
CNH Industrial Image Credit: Wikipedia
Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial does not see an impact on its full-year revenue from the ongoing war in Ukraine and consequent sanctions on Russia, its head for the EMEA region said on Wednesday. "I can say that missing revenue in Russia and Ukraine is not impacting CNH's revenue for this year," Carlo Alberto Sisto said during a company presentation in Turin.

Sisto said Ukraine and Russia account for around 3% of the group's total sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

