Ghana marchers prepare second day of protests over economic woes

Demonstrators in Ghana's capital began gathering for a second day of protests against spiralling inflation and other economic woes on Wednesday after a first day ended in clashes with police and 29 arrests.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:27 IST
Demonstrators in Ghana's capital began gathering for a second day of protests against spiralling inflation and other economic woes on Wednesday after a first day ended in clashes with police and 29 arrests. Hundreds took to the streets on Tuesday to denounce price hikes, a tax on electronic payments and other levies amid an economic downturn.

Police dispersed the authorised march with tear gas and water cannon after demonstrators turned violent and wounded a dozen officers, they said in a statement. They arrested 29 demonstrators for "attacks and damage to public property" and were reviewing footage of the event to identify more participants.

A senior member of the local "Ghana Arise" lobby group that organised the protest, Sammy Gyamfi, told Reuters police had agreed to provide security for the second day of demonstrations. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Frustration has grown in recent months as Ghanaians bear the brunt of rampant inflation amid government efforts to redress the economy, re-appreciate the local currency and avoid a debt crisis. The tax on electronic payments approved in April and presented as a solution to Ghana's financial woes was particularly ill-received, with critics saying it unfairly affects low-income people and small business owners. ]

Ghana, one of West Africa's largest economies and the continent's second biggest gold producer, saw growth slow to 3.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022 and inflation hit a record of 27.6% in May. Dozens of protesters were gathering ahead of Wednesday's protest, due to kick off at around 1200 GMT, amid a heavy police presence.

