Russia will seek alternative buyers for its gold after U.S. ban - TASS cites minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:05 IST
Russia will seek alternative buyers for its gold after U.S. ban - TASS cites minister
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia will look to export gold to other countries after the United States introduced a ban on imports of Russian gold, the TASS state news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than 100 targets and banned new imports of Russian gold, acting on commitments made by the Group of Seven leaders this week to further punish Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

