Smallcap World Fund offloads Hikal Ltd shares worth Rs 62 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:50 IST
Smallcap World Fund Inc on Wednesday offloaded 25 lakh shares of life science firm Hikal Ltd for over Rs 62 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund sold 25,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 249.02 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 62.25 crore.

As of March 2022, Smallcap World Fund owned a 3.47 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Hikal Ltd closed 2.39 per cent lower at Rs 249.25 apiece on BSE.

