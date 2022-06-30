Left Menu

Gold declines Rs 323; silver tumbles Rs 776

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:19 IST
Gold declines Rs 323; silver tumbles Rs 776
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by Rs 323 to Rs 50,572 per 10 grams, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,895 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 776 to Rs 59,377 per kg from Rs 60,153 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,815 per ounce and USD 20.76 per ounce, respectively.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading down at USD 1,815 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices are stuck in the narrow range on mixed global cues,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

