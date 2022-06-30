Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Traffic movement disrupted due to rain on Badrinath-Kedarnath highway

Due to the onset of monsoon in Uttarakhand and in some parts of the country, vehicular movement on the Badrinath-Kedarnath highway has been disrupted due to debris.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:01 IST
Uttarakhand: Traffic movement disrupted due to rain on Badrinath-Kedarnath highway
Visual from Badrinath-Kedarnath highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Rudraprayag police, the Sirobgad area in Rudraprayag district is closed since 4 am today, debris and stones have been falling continuously from the hill. Due to this, there is a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

However, after the wheels of the vehicles were jammed for hours, the movement is done through an alternate route, the police said. Earlier on Sunday, the Meteorological Department of Uttarakhand issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the state till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a red alert for rain in the Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh regions of Uttarakhand. Earlier also the Badrinath highway was blocked due to the falling of several boulders at Birahi and Pagal Nala following the overnight rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a red alert for rain in the Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh regions of Uttarakhand. The alerts have been issued on the basis of the weather forecast issued by the Science department of the State Meteorological Department.

Earlier on May 17, the traffic movement was disrupted on the Badrinath route, NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag after the boulders fell from the hill. However, the movement was later resumed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022