Left Menu

S.Africa's Eskom to continue power cuts on Thursday, Friday

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:03 IST
S.Africa's Eskom to continue power cuts on Thursday, Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's state power utility Eskom said it will implement ongoing power cuts later on Thursday and Friday, blaming an unlawful strike linked to a wage dispute with trade unions that began last week.

"The high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees in some of the power stations are still rife," Eskom said in a statement. It warned that the "Stage 6" power cuts would run from 1400 until midnight local time on Thursday and from 0500 until midnight on Friday.

Eskom implemented so-called "Stage 6" outages, for the first time since December 2019 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022