Left Menu

National Rubber Mission in offing to boost domestic production

The planting under the project has already commenced in June 2021, he added.Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the traditional areas for natural rubber plantation in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:18 IST
National Rubber Mission in offing to boost domestic production
  • Country:
  • India

The Rubber Board on Thursday said it is finalising the contours of a national rubber mission in order to boost domestic production and reduce imports.

Currently, nearly 35 per cent of the domestic demand is met through imports.

''A National Rubber Mission is in the works to produce enough natural rubber within the country so as to meet the demands of domestic industry and minimise import,'' Rubber Board Executive Director K N Raghavan said while addressing the Managing Committee Meeting of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA).

The proposed mission will target new rubber plantation in 5 lakh hectares of land by 2025-26 with the focus being on non-traditional areas, an official statement quoted Raghavan having said in the meeting.

Nearly 95,000 hectares have been identified for planting in the current financial year, he added.

The tyre industry is all for verdant natural rubber plantation in the country for producing rubber that is qualitatively superior and competitively priced, said ATMA Chairman Satish Sharma.

Select ATMA members are already working with Rubber Board on a collaborative project ''North East Mission of Tyre Industry for Rubber Augmentation (NEMITRA)'' for developing rubber plantations in the North East, he said.

The project aims at developing 2 lakh hectares of rubber plantation in North East and West Bengal in five years. The planting under the project has already commenced in June 2021, he added.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the traditional areas for natural rubber plantation in the country. Non-traditional regions include primarily the seven North Eastern states and states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and West Bengal.

Raghavan clarified that the National Rubber Mission with a target of new rubber plantation in 5 lakh hectares is in addition to the NEMITRA project.

The Rubber Board has already developed seven high yielding clones out of which two are exclusively for North East.

The current area under natural rubber plantation in the country is 8.3 lakh hectares with a tappable area of 7.2 lakh hectares. In 2021-22, domestic natural rubber consumption stood at 12.38 lakh tonnes against production of 7.75 lakh tonnes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022