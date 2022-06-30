Left Menu

France's Macron: EU must find more alternative routes for Ukraine grain supplies

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:18 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
The European Union must find more, alternative routes to transport Ukraine's grain supplies, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the NATO summit in Spain.

Russia and Ukraine are the world's first and fifth largest wheat exporters accounting for 20% and 10% of global sales, respectively, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the closure of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea nearly halted exports.

The war in Ukraine that has stalled its wheat exports will keep global prices high into the 2022/23 season, putting millions more people at risk of undernourishment, the United Nations' food agency and the OECD had added on Wednesday.

