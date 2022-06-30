Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasises for early completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project

During the meeting, presentation and video film were shown regarding the progress of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:22 IST
Joint Committee meeting between Government of India and Government of Japan is the highest consultative body for taking ahead projects of mutual interests and benefits. Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology co-chaired the 14th Joint Committee Meeting from Indian Side to discuss and decide on all important issues related to execution of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project today. Dr. MORI Masafumi, Special Adviser to Prime Minister of Japan co-chaired the meeting from Japanese side.

During the meeting, presentation and video film were shown regarding the progress of the project. Further, issues related to funding, contracts and execution were discussed for mutual resolution and targeted commissioning of the project.

Joint Committee meeting between Government of India and Government of Japan is the highest consultative body for taking ahead projects of mutual interests and benefits. Japanese Government is committed to fund the MAHSR projects with a soft loan and technical and financial cooperation.

The meeting was fruitful and productive and finalized strategic issues for early completion of the project. Both sides agreed to work to Hon'ble PM's view of One Project- One team in the overall interest of the project.

(With Inputs from PIB)

