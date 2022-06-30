Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on mounting growth worries

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, the last day of a dismal first-half of the year, on worries that central banks determined to tame inflation will hamper global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 239.31 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 30,790.00.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 32.84 points, or 0.86%, at 3,785.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.65 points, or 1.16%, to 11,048.25 at the opening bell.

