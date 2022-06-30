Putin: Russia is ready to fulfil Indonesia's demand for fertilisers
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:57 IST
Russia is ready to fulfil Indonesia's demand for fertilisers, President Vladimir Putin told reporters after meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin also said that Russia intends to honour its obligations under contracts for supply of energy, food and fertilisers abroad.
