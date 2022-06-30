DPIIT starts exercise for next round of doing biz ranking for states, UTs; aims to release by March 2023

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started the exercise for the next round of ranking of states and Union Territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business and is aiming to release that by March next year, a top official said on Thursday.

According to the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020, which was released on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana are among the seven states categorised as top achievers in the ranking of states and UTs.

''We have started the consultations with states for BRAP 2022 with states. We did an exercise today also. In the BRAP 2022, we have included aspects of ease of living also,'' DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain told reporters here.

The department is aiming to release BRAP 2022 by March 2023.

Life of a citizen should also become easier when he/she interacts with the government, so those components have also been added into BRAP 2022 exercise which basically has 261 action points for business and 91 for citizen centric business.

''So, that will also be measured as part of the exercise,'' he added.

Further, he said the focus is also on decriminalisation of minor offences under different laws.

''Every department is reviewing… wherever there is a provision for a person to be jailed, whether that provision needs to be retained or not... if there is a serious offence, a person needs to be sent to jail,'' he added.

Citing some examples, he said there are penal provisions for things like not white washing toilets or not conducting elections of the canteen committee, ''so that kind of provisions need to be done away with''. PTI RR HVA

