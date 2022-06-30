Left Menu

DPIIT starts exercise for next round of doing biz ranking for states, UTs; aims to release by March 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:19 IST
DPIIT starts exercise for next round of doing biz ranking for states, UTs; aims to release by March 2023
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started the exercise for the next round of ranking of states and Union Territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business and is aiming to release that by March next year, a top official said on Thursday.

According to the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) 2020, which was released on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Telangana are among the seven states categorised as top achievers in the ranking of states and UTs.

''We have started the consultations with states for BRAP 2022 with states. We did an exercise today also. In the BRAP 2022, we have included aspects of ease of living also,'' DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain told reporters here.

The department is aiming to release BRAP 2022 by March 2023.

Life of a citizen should also become easier when he/she interacts with the government, so those components have also been added into BRAP 2022 exercise which basically has 261 action points for business and 91 for citizen centric business.

''So, that will also be measured as part of the exercise,'' he added.

Further, he said the focus is also on decriminalisation of minor offences under different laws.

''Every department is reviewing… wherever there is a provision for a person to be jailed, whether that provision needs to be retained or not... if there is a serious offence, a person needs to be sent to jail,'' he added.

Citing some examples, he said there are penal provisions for things like not white washing toilets or not conducting elections of the canteen committee, ''so that kind of provisions need to be done away with''. PTI RR HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022