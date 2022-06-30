U.S. blocks trust where sanctioned Russian oligarch Kerimov held property interest

The U.S. Treasury Department has blocked a trust where sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov held a property interest, it said on Thursday.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced it has issued a Notification of Blocked Property to Heritage Trust, a Delaware-based trust in which OFAC-designated Russian oligarch Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov holds a property interest," the Treasury Department said in a statement, adding that the trust held assets valued at over $1 billion as of Thursday.

