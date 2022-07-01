Left Menu

Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul - state media

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:50 IST
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibataullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech.

The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.

As the Islamist movement unveiled its interim government in September after U.S.-led forces withdrew, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role he has held since 2016 as the supreme leader, the group's ultimate authority, but is rarely seen publicly.

